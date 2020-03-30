Liverpool could be set to be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history this season, even if the current campaign cannot be completed.

This is according to journalist Duncan Castles, who has recently been speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast. His view is certainly good news for the Reds, as he says: “I think the title will be awarded to Liverpool.”

Castles believes that this is the right decision, given that the club are twenty-five points clear at the top of the table. Despite this, the journalist acknowledges the issues that comes with this decision: “My expectation is they will be awarded the title and I think it’s correct that they are given the title. The problem for Liverpool and the problem for the club to address will be that it will have an asterisk beside it, if the direction of travel is followed and the season is stopped early.”

Many fans will have an issue with Jurgen Klopp’s side being given the title if the season could not finish though, as they have not mathematically won the league. Whilst it’s almost an impossible thought of them slipping up with just nine games to play, there remains the logistical issue that authorities cannot simply go around handing out the title.

There are various debates as to how the remainder of the campaign should play out, with the Independent recently reporting that a World Cup formatted plan could happen. Authorities are yet to make an official decision, other than that English football will not be resuming at the end of April.

Liverpool are the club no doubt left in limbo, as they are the side with the most to lose in the current situation. The Reds are so close to tasting their first ever PL trophy, but there remains an overhanging fear that it could be taken away from them.

Their fans will take comfort in Castles’ latest report though, as he believes that the league will award them as champions, even should the season cannot be played out in its entirety.