Man United confident of keeping star amid interest from European giants

Manchester United are confident that they’ll retain the services of star midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report in the Independent.

The French World Cup winner Pogba has struggled with injuries this season limiting his appearances for the club to just eight appearances in all competitions.

However, United are confident that Pogba will stay at the club with few clubs ready to match their £100m plus valuation of the French midfielder.

According to the report, the Red Devils received a paltry €30m bid for Pogba from Real Madrid last summer, in a deal which included James Rodriguez.

However, Manchester United rejected that abysmal bid from the Spanish giants and held on to Pogba in the summer.

The Independent add that Pogba’s former club, Juventus, could now be out of the running for the superstar’s signature, with the club already in apparent danger of breaching FFP rules before the Covid-19 pandemic seriously impacted Italy.

Pogba remains on Real Madrid’s radar as he could add more depth and quality to Real’s midfield but the Spanish club won’t pay up a high sum of money for the unfit and out of form French midfielder.

With the Coronavirus causing all European leagues to suspend football until the virus wanes out and subsides, the economic impact of the virus means that the summer transfer window could see lower prices for players across Europe.

But United remain confident that Pogba will stay on in Manchester despite his agent Mino Raiola pushing for a move away from Old Trafford.