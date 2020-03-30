Manchester United have reportedly been given a significant assurance over completing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

According to the Irish Independent, it seems the England international may have indicated he’s ready to make the move to Old Trafford even without the promise of Champions League football.

Sancho looks an ideal signing for Man Utd’s needs right now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to benefit from the youngster’s spark and creativity in attack.

That would make Sancho the ideal upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, and the big-name arrival would also likely lift the mood all around the club.

Solskjaer’s signings have so far been pretty good for United, with Bruno Fernandes in particular making a huge impact since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January.

It remains to be seen if MUFC can definitely get the Sancho transfer deal over the line, but this latest report from the Irish Independent certainly sounds promising for the Red Devils.

Some United fans will no doubt have been concerned about being unable to offer Champions League football to top players, but it seems Sancho is dead set on joining anyway, if this report is accurate.