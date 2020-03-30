Man United legend urges Red Devils to ‘risk it’ with ‘massive money’ move for target Sancho

According to the Sun, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to take the ‘risk’ of paying a fee of more than £100m to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho.

Ferdinand had his say on the winger during an Instagram Q&A session, in which the centre-back also called for the Red Devils to sign Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

The retired England international added that ‘United is the place for him (Sancho) to go’, accepting that he’s ‘biased’ on the matter.

Rio also claimed that a front three of Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial would ‘intimidate’ a lot of centre-back’s, even ‘before a whistle is blow’.

The United legend is certainly a massive fan of the 20-year-old, adding that Sancho has the ‘X-Factor’ and that he’s a player that the Red Devils should build a team around.

Here’s what Ferdinand had to say on the skilful attacker:

“I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies. He’s been linked with United, Chelsea, PSG but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased.”

“(Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown. Definitely.”

The BT Sport pundit also spoke of Sancho emulating some of the Man United greats if he was to wear the club’s iconic No.7 shirt:

“Of course, he has to. If he wears the seven (shirt) he has to be there for the next ten years. That’s what that shirt deserves and demands.”

“He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He’s a player with huge potential and will go for over £100m.”

“You are buying someone for 10 years at your club, it’s massive money but I’d take him and risk it.”

“You say to him, ‘You’re going to be the player we build a team around and person who can get us trophies.’ He’s got the x-factor, skills, beats and excites people.”

“If you go to Real, Barca, United, those stadiums want to be excited and get them off their seat. Sancho is that guy”

“He has all the potential to be an absolute humongous superstar. He brings the playground to the stadium.”

Sancho has been absolutely phenomenal since leaving Manchester City for Dortmund almost three years ago, the ace has now firmly established himself as one of the world’s most exciting players.

Rio is spot on with his assessment that the tricky attacker brings the ‘playground’ to the stadium, England haven’t had such a skilful dribbler in years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should seriously consider Ferdinand’s call to ‘risk it’ with a ‘massive money’ move for Sancho, the Red Devils would be securing a talent for hopefully the next decade ahead of their rivals.