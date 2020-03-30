Paul Pogba’s transfer value has almost halved to just €35m, according to the CIES Football Observatory.
The coronavirus has heavily impacted the world of football, most notably from a financial point of view. From a lack of ticket revenue to club merchandise sales, the game being put on pause has massively affected the global economy, with many feeling the negative implications.
MORE: Opinion: Rather than replacing him, Bruno Fernandes can reignite Paul Pogba’s Man United career
One area that has also taken a hit has been player’s estimated transfer values, due to no games being played. Without performances, the CIES Football Observatory is unable to judge individuals, leading to a big decrease in values, particularly due to footballers ageing.
Pogba’s value has inevitably taken a big hit, as the Frenchman has barely featured for Manchester United this season. As per the above report, the midfielder’s estimated transfer value has almost halved ‘from €65m to €35m.’
Given the added context that Pogba’s contract expires in 2021, it isn’t surprising to see his price dramatically drop.
It isn’t just players’ values either, as many clubs have experienced a fall on the basis of CIES’ football algorithm. Marseille, for example, have been recorded in having the greatest potential percentage loss at a massive -38%.
It’s clear that the coronavirus is having massive implications on economies around the world, with the lack of football heavily contributing to such dramatic changes.