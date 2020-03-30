Paul Pogba’s transfer value has almost halved to just €35m, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The coronavirus has heavily impacted the world of football, most notably from a financial point of view. From a lack of ticket revenue to club merchandise sales, the game being put on pause has massively affected the global economy, with many feeling the negative implications.

One area that has also taken a hit has been player’s estimated transfer values, due to no games being played. Without performances, the CIES Football Observatory is unable to judge individuals, leading to a big decrease in values, particularly due to footballers ageing.

Pogba’s value has inevitably taken a big hit, as the Frenchman has barely featured for Manchester United this season. As per the above report, the midfielder’s estimated transfer value has almost halved ‘from €65m to €35m.’

Given the added context that Pogba’s contract expires in 2021, it isn’t surprising to see his price dramatically drop.

It isn’t just players’ values either, as many clubs have experienced a fall on the basis of CIES’ football algorithm. Marseille, for example, have been recorded in having the greatest potential percentage loss at a massive -38%.

It’s clear that the coronavirus is having massive implications on economies around the world, with the lack of football heavily contributing to such dramatic changes.