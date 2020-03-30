Manchester United set affordable Paul Pogba asking price amid Real Madrid transfer interest

Manchester United have set a £100million asking price for clubs to seal the transfer of Paul Pogba.

This is according to the Daily Star, who report that the Red Devils could clear Pogba to join Real Madrid if they come up with that kind of fee for him, and that certainly doesn’t sound like too much money for a club like Madrid to pay.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in the next transfer window, with the Transfer Window Podcast recently reporting that his former club Juventus are prepared to offer cash plus Aaron Ramsey for his services.

As per the above report though, United would be willing to let Pogba leave, should another club fork out £100m, with MUFC also seemingly already having potential replacements in mind in that area of the pitch.

It has recently been reported by AS that the 27-year-old would be ‘angered’ if Ed Woodward were trigger the twelve month extension in his contract, further supporting claims that he clearly wants out of Old Trafford.

United, however, seem unlikely to lower their asking price. The club paid a then world record fee (via BBC) for Pogba back in 2016, meaning they won’t want to make a loss on the player.

Whilst the 2018 World Cup winner has not met the heights expected since arriving back in Manchester, he remains capable of world class form on his day and is no doubt still worth a fair price in the current transfer market.

Real have frequently spent big money on signing the world’s biggest names in recent times and £100m for Pogba seems unlikely to put them off too much.