Video: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford explains quality gesture to help kids through coronavirus crisis

Manchester United star forward Marcus Rashford has been supporting a cause that feeds 400,000 children across the UK.

Rashford has been working with FareShare UK to provide children with meals because they are likely to miss out on free meals as a result of schools being shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We get to feed 400,000 children"@MarcusRashford tells @sallynugent on #BBCBreakfast all about his work with @FareShareUK to get food to kids who usually rely on free school meals.

More here: https://t.co/W15HCJPnC2 pic.twitter.com/GJldbJZzQd — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 30, 2020

The United star spoke to BBC Breakfast speaking about his work with FareShare UK in feeding children across the country.

Watch the video above as Rashford shows his class in trying his best to help less fortunate kids who could suffer due to school closures for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.