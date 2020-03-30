Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the bookies’ favourite to become the next Manchester City manager.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to reveal that they’re currently offering odds of just 5/2 on Pochettino replacing Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, despite him being so often linked with Manchester United.

Goal recently reported that the Red Devils are content with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following some recent improvement, though the report mentioned Pochettino remains on their radar in case things don’t work out under the Norwegian tactician.

It remains to be seen when football will even resume at the moment due to the coronavirus crisis gripping the globe, but it doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility that Pochettino could end up at City.

The setup at the Etihad would surely appeal to the Argentine, who did fine work at Spurs and who will surely have the pick of Europe’s elite coming after him in the near future.

Ladbrokes mention that Brendan Rodgers is another big name close behind, with the Northern Irishman 5/1 to replace Guardiola.

Here are the odds in full:

Next Permanent Man City Manager

5/2 Mauricio Pochettino

5/1 Brendan Rodgers

8/1 Nuno Espirito Santo

10/1 Julian Nagelsmann

12/1 Patrick Vieira

12/1 Massimiliano Allegri

14/1 Mikel Arteta

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Pep could soon be calling time on his City career and as things stand it’s now Pochettino who leads the way to replace him in the dugout.”

United fans won’t be too happy to see this, but then some will also surely now have more faith that Solskjaer could be the right man for the job after all.

Despite his inexperience, the former Molde boss seems to have made real progress at Old Trafford and there seems plenty to build on for him once football can get up and running again.