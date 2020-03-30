Man Utd have been linked with making some marquee signings ahead of next season, and they are seemingly on track for two in particular.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen an upturn in form in 2020, as they’ve looked in good shape to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as remaining in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League.

However, they’ll want to kick on next season and compete for trophies including the league title and potentially the Champions League. In order to do that, they may well need reinforcements to bolster the current squad.

According to the Mirror, they’ve been handed a massive boost as it’s suggested that Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ a move to Old Trafford this summer.

It’s added that the 20-year-old will cost over £100m and could land the No.7 shirt, but if he is prioritising a move to United, that will be music to their ears given how impressive he’s been for the Bundesliga giants.

Sancho has bagged 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 appearances for Dortmund since his move to Germany, while also breaking into the England side.

Elsewhere, the Mirror also claim that Man Utd are confident about landing Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, although it will take a club-record transfer fee to prise him away from Spain as it’s suggested that it could cost them £135m.

It’s noted that the 25-year-old could replace Paul Pogba and so the Frenchman’s transfer fee could help cover that investment, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to happen.

However, it isn’t all good news for the Red Devils, as the Manchester Evening News report that Dortmund are confident about beating them to the signing of Birmingham City teenage starlet Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to United in recent months, but they could now risk missing out on him. Despite that though, with Sancho and Niguez possibly arriving based on the reports above, that would more than make up for that disappointment.