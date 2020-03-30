Manchester United could reportedly end up seeking an alternative transfer to Jack Grealish, after the midfielder was accused of being involved in a drink driving incident.

The Aston Villa player was pictured on the side of a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the Sun reporting that the midfielder crashed into various parked cars on a street.

Such serious allegations have inevitably drawn in large volumes of criticism, and, according to the Daily Star, the scandal could see United seek alternative transfer targets.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Villa captain in recent months, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the club have been keen on the midfielder since December.

However, as the Daily Star reports, Grealish’s latest incident could result in the club shifting their focus to fellow target James Maddison. A deal could now be more likely, as the Red Devils have also been following the Leicester City star for some time.

The same report also cites Maddison in being a lifelong United fan, a factor that suggests the player would be keen on such a move.

With nine goals and three assists this season, it’s been another productive campaign for the Foxes’ playmaker. The 23-year-old is a creative midfielder with an eye for goal, the profile of player that United seem to pursuing.

Grealish’s name has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few hours and his alleged behaviour could hamper his big money move to one of Europe’s most reputable clubs.