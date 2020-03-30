Karim Benzema has appeared to launch an extraordinary verbal attack on fellow Frenchman Olivier Giroud, claiming that the two should not be considered to be on the same level.

Speaking live on his Instagram page with YouTuber Mohamed Henni, the Real Madrid striker was very critical of the Chelsea forward, a player he is clearly not impressed by.

As quoted by Sky Sports News, Benzema said: “You shouldn’t confuse F1 and go karting and that’s me being kind. On to the next topic. I’m not talking about him [Giroud] anymore. I just know that I’m F1.”

The reference here to go karting and Formula One suggests that the Real Madrid striker clearly holds Giroud in a much lower regard to himself, brushing past the subject of the player with some clear distaste.

Such tension presumably stems from the fact that the Chelsea striker has established himself as France’s starting man up-top, with Benzema not featuring for his national side since 2015. This comes following strong controversy of him allegedly blackmailing Mathieu Valbuena (via the Sun), a story that was the start of the forward’s breakdown in his relationship with France’s football team.

Since Benzema’s omission from the squad, France have gone on to reach the Euro’s final (2016) and even win the World Cup (2018). Giroud played a key role in the latter, featuring eighteen times for his country that year.

The Madrid forward has admitted that the Chelsea man is a good fit for Les Bleus though, further saying: “He occupies defenders and it works. It might not be brilliant to watch and you won’t say, ‘Wow, that was incredible.’ Does everyone like that style of play? I don’t know, but it suits France well.”

The above comments can be classed as a compliment to some extent, although it does appear to be said with a pinch of salt. Benzema is clearly referring to Giroud’s more direct style of play, with the two being completely different profiles of strikers.

It seems to be quite a personal problem from Benzema’s perspective, and we don’t expect Christmas cards to be exchanged by the duo this year.