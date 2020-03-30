‘That type of player is perfect for them’ – Rio Ferdinand expects Man Utd to pursue £150m+ rated star

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand believes his old club will be in the hunt for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after his comments at the weekend.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old conceded in his interview that he could consider an exit from Spurs if he doesn’t feel as though they’re moving in the right direction to win trophies.

In turn, that will not only be a cause for concern for the Tottenham faithful given how crucial he has been for them over the years, but it will also perhaps alert those clubs interested in trying to prise Kane away from north London.

Ferdinand has reacted to Kane’s comments in an Instagram Q&A session, and he believes that the England captain is perfect for Man Utd, which in turn means he expects the Red Devils to be in the hunt should Kane be looking for a new challenge.

“Harry has always been coy and held back but he’s dropped a couple of bombs. He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun.

“Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.

“I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.

“I know Man United will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in?

“He will go for massive dough, at least £130m in today’s market.”

While that is a guess as far as Ferdinand is concerned on Kane’s valuation, the Telegraph reported earlier this month that amid fears over keeping their talismanic striker at the club beyond this summer, Spurs value their star man at over £150m.

In turn, firstly it remains to be seen if United actively pursue Kane this summer to bolster their squad, and whether or not they’re willing to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from their Premier League rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial who are capable of playing in the No.9 role, but with their pace, creativity and directness on the wings, they could be complemented perfectly by Kane with his clinical edge in front of goal.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see Ferdinand’s perspective, but even though Tottenham will end this season empty-handed and look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, perhaps a lot will depend on what Jose Mourinho does with the squad this summer in order to instil belief in the likes of Kane that they can compete under his stewardship moving forward.