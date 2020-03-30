World Cup-style Premier League finale has increasing government backing

A World Cup-style ending to this season’s Premier League is reportedly drawing increasing backing from the UK government.

A plan that would see teams isolated in club camps, much like national teams are during World Cup tournaments, seems to be gaining traction as clubs try to work out how to deal with the end of the campaign that has been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, according to the Independent.

Liverpool fans will be particularly desperate not to see the 2019/20 season declared null and void, with Jurgen Klopp’s side a whopping 25 points clear at the top of the table and needing just two wins to be declared champions before the football had to be postponed.

The Independent now suggest the government could approve of plans to get the football season going again this summer in order to provide entertainment for the public in case they continue to be stuck at home.

It is currently advised that people leave the house as little as possible, so games would likely have to go on behind closed doors in order to avoid big crowds gathering together.

The Independent suggest the season would be completed quickly, with televised games possibly taking place every day.

The report suggests there is big financial pressure on clubs to complete the season, so there does seem to be hope yet for Liverpool and other teams who will want the chance to finish the fine work they’ve put in this term.