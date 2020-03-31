Alexis Sanchez transfer gets worse for Man United as Chilean due seven figure bonus on his return from Inter Milan

We’ve seen plenty of transfers that just didn’t work out over the years, but the case of Alexis Sanchez is a particularly bad one.

He arrived from Arsenal with fans hoping he would help lead them to the title in the same way that Robin van Persie did, but the reality was an out of form player with no pace and even less confidence, but he’s only on loan at Inter Milan this season.

It looks like he’s due to return to Old Trafford this Summer, and it just keeps getting worse for United.

As reported by The Sun, he’s already on over £500k a week for his general salary, but he’ll also earn a loyalty bonus worth more than £1m ahead of next season.

It sounds like that wouldn’t happen if Inter Milan decided to sign him permanently, but the report goes on to say that he’s not done enough to convince them to make the investment in him.

It’s hard to see him contributing much to the team next season but it’s harder to see anyone wanting to take on that wage, so they might be stuck with him for a while longer.