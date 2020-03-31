Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin has heaped praise onto struggling Gunners forward Nicolas Pepe after his slow start to life in the Premier League.

Pepe was a big-name signing from Lille last summer but has certainly not lived up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium so far, with some fans likely to be disappointed with his lack of impact.

Of course, many top players have struggled to make an instant impact at this level, even if they’ve previously looked good abroad, and Arsenal fans will no doubt remember that even legends like Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Robert Pires were slow starters at the club.

It seems Arshavin believes Pepe can still be a big player for Arsenal, with the Russian speaking to 888sport about the Ivory Coast international’s potential.

He said: “Pepe is a very talented player. He is very quick and a good finisher.

“Already he has done well in part: maybe not as much as he could but I see the potential and he will become one of the biggest stars in the Premier League. He will be huge.”

AFC fans will certainly hope Arshavin is right, with Pepe looking like just what the team needed based on his displays in Ligue 1, and a little more time to develop under new manager Mikel Arteta could be just what he needs to get back to his best.