Arsenal transfer news: Update on £80m-rated target, double defensive swoop touted

Arsenal have been dominating transfer gossip columns again on Tuesday, with the Gunners linked with a number of potential signings.

While football is on hold currently due to the coronavirus crisis, it perhaps allows clubs to get their plans in order for the transfer market moving forward.

Players will be given training schedules and diet plans to follow at home, and so coaching staffs and the hierarchy will arguably be assessing their options on how to get better.

It may not be any different for Arsenal, although according to the Daily Star, one player that they seemingly will not be able to land this summer is Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The report notes that the £80m-rated striker has seen his club warn off the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid as he has attracted significant interest after a stellar season with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side thus far.

The 28-year-old has bagged 22 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances for Wolves, but based on the report above, it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be leaving Molineux any time soon.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could have better luck with a pair of defensive targets, as it’s suggested by the Metro that they’ve been handed a boost from Liverpool for Dejan Lovren.

It’s suggested that the Merseyside giants are prepared to green light an exit for the Croatian stalwart this summer, and it’s added that Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a swoop for the experienced centre-half, who would prefer a move to London next.

The 30-year-old has developed a reputation of being error-prone which perhaps will raise eyebrows if Arsenal do make their move, but his experience and the quality he has displayed for club and country over the years could make him an important addition for Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, the Metro also report that Arsenal will face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this summer, and although Arsenal have Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac in the current squad, they’re said to be eying another left-back with that duo struggling with injuries all season.