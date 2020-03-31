Arshavin thinks that Arsenal attacker has no ‘future’ with the Gunners

According to an interview with 888 Sport, former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin has claimed that he doesn’t see Mesut Ozil remaining with the Gunners in the future.

Arshavin insists that the 31-year-old is a ‘world-class player’ but admits that he does’t see the attacking midfielder being a part of Arsenal’s plans for the future.

The former Russian star also claims that Ozil ‘slows down the game’ and that his preference for passing over shooting makes things ‘simple’ for a defence.

As per BBC Sport, the North London outfit parted with £42.4m to sign the creative star from Real Madrid back in September 2013.

Ozil was sensational for the Gunners until he renewed his contract with the Emirates outfit just over two years ago, BBC Sport claim that the playmaker earns a staggering £350,000-a-week on a deal that expires in 2021.

Here’s what Arshavin had to say on the World Cup winning playmaker:

“As a player, of course, I respect him. Mesut is a world-class player,”

“But for me personally he slows down the game. I would prefer to use another player. Mikel, as we can see, is the opposite and plays him a lot.”

“He has improved his game at Arsenal but still, in the future, I do not see him there.”

“He also does not shoot enough. He always looks to pass and that makes it simple for the defence.”

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how Man Utd WAGs can help stars during coronavirus lockdown Brendan Rodgers targets reunion with Barcelona outcast at Leicester next season Man Utd keeping tabs on Brazilian playmaker but key factor could scupper move

Ozil endured a difficult first-half of the season under Unai Emery’s reign, the ace’s performances have slightly improved since former teammate Mikel Arteta was named as boss.

The former Germany international just isn’t the same player he once was it seems, Ozil has only contributed three assists and one goal for the Gunners in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.