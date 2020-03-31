Aston Villa’s Pepe Reina reveals horrific struggle after contracting the Coronavirus

We see plenty of news in general about the Coronavirus and who may or may not have contracted it, but it’s rare to hear any details of the effects that it can have on people.

There might still be a few examples of people wanting football to go ahead behind closed doors, but the sheer number of athletes who have contracted the virus show that it’s not possible.

Pepe Reina is best known in England for his time at Liverpool, but he’s now at Aston Villa. He’s one of many players who have tested positive, but a report from The Telegraph has revealed some of the horrible details.

They state that he was so poorly that he struggled to breathe for about half an hour, which must have been an awful ordeal.

A lot of the reports we see just say someone isn’t suffering any serious symptoms and they are self isolating, but this should serve as a stark warning to anyone who isn’t taking it seriously.

Hopefully he’s doing better now and goes on to make a full recovery, but it cannot be stressed enough that everyone needs to do all they can to stay safe and protect the health of others too.