Remarkable stat proves current Arsenal star is one of their most important players in the Premier League era

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 44% of his side’s goals in the Premier League this season.

According to stats from Opta man Orbinho on Twitter, that remarkable percentage is the highest ever for a single player for the Gunners in the Premier League era.

Close behind is Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who contributed 43% of their goals in the 1993/94 season, but even the great Thierry Henry lags behind on 41% of the team’s goals in 2003/04…

Wright features heavily in this list, as do big names like Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez, and slightly more surprisingly, Emmanuel Adebayor during the 2007/08 season.

Still, Aubameyang has truly been a crucial member of this Arsenal side, and it’s easy to imagine he might have maintained a percentage like that if the season had been able to continue.

The Premier League has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it is not yet clear if or when it will be able to resume.

One thing is very clear, however, and that is that Arsenal would no doubt be much further down the table without their Gabonese goal machine, who has been one of their finest signings of recent years.

