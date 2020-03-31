Blow touted for Man Utd as £30m transfer target could snub Old Trafford move

Man Utd could reportedly suffer a setback in the transfer market as it’s claimed that Jude Bellingham could pick a move to Borussia Dortmund over Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old has made an impressive impact this season despite his age, making 35 appearances for Birmingham City while scoring four goals and providing three assists.

SEE MORE: Manchester United and Arsenal given clear message over potential £80million transfer

Having shown quality in both the defensive and attacking phases of the game, his potential suggests that he could have a big future ahead of him if he continues to improve and develop as he matures as a player.

As noted by Sky Sports, the youngster is said to have visited Man Utd’s training ground earlier this month after the Red Devils made a £30m bid for him in January.

That in turn suggested that the Premier League giants may well be in pole position to prise him away from the Championship side, but the latest reports note that they could now miss out.

As reported by The Sun, via Bild, it’s suggested that Bellingham would like to move to Dortmund, and it’s added that advanced talks were held over the £30m youngster prior to the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis.

Given how Jadon Sancho has developed with the Bundesliga giants, the model and appeal for Bellingham to take his game to the next level is there, and so perhaps that could play a part in his decision moving forward.

Time will tell if a move to Dortmund materialises ahead of next season or if Man Utd remain in the hunt, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be dealt a blow if Bellingham has a preference to move to Germany.

The Blues starlet ticks all the right boxes given what Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford with a long-term plan in mind as evidenced by the signings of the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer, while Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire have their best years ahead of them too.

Bellingham would be a key addition, but it seems as though a move to Dortmund could appeal to him more at this stage of his career.