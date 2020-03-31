While Brendan Rodgers may have a sketchy managerial record after his first couple of seasons at a club, it does appear that his players love playing for him.

He came so close to delivering a Premier League title at Anfield, and Philippe Coutinho was a major part of that side. His incredible form eventually earned the Brazilian a big money move to Barcelona, but it just didn’t work out.

He’s been on loan at Bayern Munich this year and he’s done well, but it sounds like this could be a big Summer for him. There’s no sign that he’ll get a chance to fight for a place in Spain, so Sport has indicated that Rodgers wants to take him to Leicester:

#FCB ?? El Leicester entra fuerte en la puja por Coutinho https://t.co/4jOEIJIHVL — Diario SPORT (@sport) March 31, 2020

They suggest that Coutinho and Rodgers still have a great relationship, and the Leicester boss is convinced he can get the best out of him.

They also state that Man United are looking to sign James Maddison this Summer, so the Brazilian could come in as a direct replacement.

In terms of the finances it sounds like Leicester would take him on loan with an option to buy, but even then the initial loan fee would be around €30m.

If Rodgers could get the best out of the former Liverpool man then it would certainly be an exciting signing, but it sounds like it could all depend on Maddison’s future first.