Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has paid a huge compliment to Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount after his hugely promising season at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old looks a huge prospect and has been praised by Messi after he got together to produce a set of cards with Topps.

As reported by football.london, these include quotes from the Argentine on his best Champions League moments, and top talents for the future.

Mount was named as one of the players on the rise, with Messi clearly expecting big things from the young England international.

“Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best,” Messi said, as quoted by football.london.

Chelsea fans will love hearing this from arguably the greatest player in the world, and indeed one of the finest in the history of football.

Mount initially shone on loan at Derby County last season before returning to Chelsea and linking up again with manager Frank Lampard.

The season has unfortunately been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, but CFC fans will hope to get the chance to see their youthful side containing stars like Mount, Tammy Abraham and Billy Gilmour get the chance to finish this promising campaign.