Man Utd reportedly have an interest in Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and are said to have reached out to his agent over a possible move.

The Red Devils have improved significantly in defence this season having conceded just 30 goals in their 29 Premier League games thus far.

That gives them the fourth best defensive record in the top flight, and a big part of shoring things up at the back after they conceded 54 goals in 38 league games last season, was the additions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer.

However, it has been suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may still be searching for further reinforcements in that department.

According to The Sun, via Calcio Napoli 24, Man Utd made contact with the agent of Di Lorenzo last month, and so now it remains to be seen whether or not they opt to pursue that interest and make a move ahead of next season.

Naturally, given the coronavirus crisis, everything is hold on currently as clubs around the world wait to find out when the season will be concluded before they can start making plans for the transfer window.

Nevertheless, Di Lorenzo, 26, has certainly made a positive impression for Napoli this season after his summer move from Empoli, as he has made 35 appearances so far in the campaign, also showing his attacking prowess with two goals and seven assists.

Wan-Bissaka has undoubtedly established himself as the first-choice right-back at Man Utd this season, and at 22 years of age, he will hope to be considered the long-term solution too.

In turn, that perhaps raises question marks over the interest in Di Lorenzo, but beyond Diogo Dalot who has battled injury problems during his spell at Old Trafford thus far, perhaps there is a lack of quality depth and competition in that department that Solskjaer wishes to address.

It remains to be seen if an official bid is launched or not from United, but the report above notes that they have reached out and made contact with the Italian’s agent, which suggests that they may well have a serious interest.