Everton plan audacious moves for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey next season

The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti promised to bring a promising new era at Everton, but he was still stuck with the same squad that’s disappointed for years.

He’s worked his magic to get some great performances from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it sounds like the club are planning to go after some huge names for next season.

As reported by 90min.com, Gareth Bale is the main target, with Real Madrid desperately looking to offload him. It’s suggested that they would let him go on loan with no fee, as long as a club agree to cover the majority of his £350k per week wages.

That seems like a lot, but with no fee it could be possible if Everton are keen to bring him in.

The second one is Aaron Ramsey, who’s struggled to properly establish himself at Juventus and rumours of a return to England started almost as soon as he made the move to Italy.

Again the report suggests he earns a similar salary to Bale, so that would need a huge investment from the club.

It might be risky to commit so much money in wages for just two players, but it’s hard to deny that they wouldn’t be huge signings that could push the club to the next level.