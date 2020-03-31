Exit touted: Tottenham stalwart tipped to leave club this summer

Reports claim that Tottenham and Jan Vertonghen haven’t been able to find an agreement on a new contract and so he is set to move on this summer.

The 32-year-old joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012, and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club to firmly establish himself as a key figure in the side.

However, despite going close on occasion, Tottenham haven’t been able to land trophies and after Mauricio Pochettino’s exit in November coupled with certain stars now being on the wrong side of 30, it could lead to a new cycle at the club moving forward under Jose Mourinho.

It seems as though they will have one key void to fill at least ahead of next season, as the Sun report, via Football Insider, that contract talks between Tottenham and Vertonghen haven’t led to an agreement being reached as his current deal is set to expire this summer.

It’s noted that while Spurs put a one-year extension on the table with lower wages, Vertonghen wants a two-year deal, which is understandable at this stage of his career as it could be his last big contract with a club at the top level.

However, with no compromise seemingly in sight, the report goes on to note Jose Mourinho is in turn planning ahead and will now have to fill that void as losing Vertonghen’s quality and experience will be a blow for them.

Prior to football grinding to a halt due to the coronavirus crisis, Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League, while they sit down in eighth place in the Premier League and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Having conceded 40 goals in 29 league outings, that gives them the joint-worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the standings, and so perhaps with or without Vertonghen, Mourinho needs to address that issue ahead of next season.