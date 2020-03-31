Gary Lineker thinks only those who ‘don’t like’ Liverpool will want season voided

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has told talkSport that the only supporters that would ‘perhaps’ want the Premier League season voided are those ‘who really don’t like Liverpool’.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been absolutely phenomenal this season, with the Reds holding a massive 25-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit are only six points away from mathematically securing the title, but their hopes of winning a historic first league title in 30 years have been halted due to the Coronavirus.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has led to most major sports league across the world being suspended for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what Lineker had to say on the possibility of the top-flight season being declared void:

“I think ideally we’d like to finish the season, I think that would make sense,”

“But this whole situation is so fluid and much more important than anything, it’s difficult to know when it’s going to go away.”

“We could be able to play again by June, it might have calmed down enough, whether that will be behind doors, which is not really what football’s about, but it would help to finish the leagues.”

“That’s the thing everybody would want to happen, except perhaps some supporters who really don’t like Liverpool.”

“I think that would be the fairest thing.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Must-watch Simon Jordan rant as he hammers Premier League clubs after staff furloughed Ominous sign for Premier League? National League make crucial decision amid coronavirus crisis Liverpool linked with stunning raid on Man City in unlikely swoop for star

As per the Premier League, the top-flight will be suspended to April 30, considering that the numbers of those infected by the virus appears to be increasing on the British Isles, we’d expect this postponement to go on much longer.

It would be incredibly harsh if Liverpool were to miss out on a well-deserved title due to the season being voided.

Given that calling off the season would also have a massive impact on promotions and relegations, it seems like the fairest option for all clubs for this season to be finished – whenever that is safe to do so.