Good news for Real Madrid as their young star beats Barcelona ace to Young Player of the Year award

To many fans this might seem a petty victory, but getting one over the other has fueled the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid for years.

We’re seeing a role reversal where Real Madrid are trying to load up on young talent, while Barcelona just keep trying to panic buy big names in the hope of continuing their dominance.

Real Madrid are taking the route of signing the best youngsters from other teams rather than truly developing their own players, but they have some exciting talent coming through.

Martin Odegaard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Jesus Vallejo and Reinier Jesus all look promising, while Barca only really have Ansu Fati stepping into the team.

As reported by Marca, the Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo has won Goal’s award for the best young player in the world – beating Barcelona’s hope Ansu Fati to the title.

The Barcelona man came second although it’s interesting to note that Reinier Jesus came fourth in the poll, so it clearly looks like the future is bright for them.

As for Barca, they have an ageing team with few prospects coming through, so it could be a tough rebuild for them in the next few years.