How the January Transfer Signings Impacted United and Their Sports Betting Rankings

Manchester United were expected to splash the cash in the January transfer window but instead of quantity, they went for quality, and that looks to have paid off.

Since signing Bruno Fernandes (a £47 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon) and Odion Ighalo (on loan from Shanghai Shenhua) their form has improved significantly, with both players playing an integral role in their improvement on the field.

Bruno Fernandes proves it was money well spent

Fernandes was linked with a number of major clubs back in the summer, including Real Madrid and Tottenham. A move to the latter fell through on the final day of the transfer window last August as Spurs were unable to agree a fee with Sporting.

The 25-year-old is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Europa League this season. He scored five goals for his Portuguese club before switching to Old Trafford, while he got on the scoresheet in United’s 5-0 victory over Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Europa League this season. He scored five goals for his Portuguese club before switching to Old Trafford, while he got on the scoresheet in United's 5-0 victory over Club Brugge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are 15/4 to win the Europa League this season.

Ighalo has wasted no time finding the back of the net

There were one or two eyebrows raised when United signed Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season but Solskjaer was pleased with the deal.

Given the injury to Marcus Rashford, who is expected to be out for two to three months, many people expected United to buy a recognized striker who has a track record in European football but instead, the English club opted for a loan move.

Ighalo has wasted no time settling into his new side where he seems popular already with his teammates and supporters.

The Nigerian international scored 39 goals in 99 appearances for Watford in his previous spell in England. His performances for United may tempt the club into making his move permanent in the summer.

Optimism for the Future Including This Summer

The uplift in form has given Manchester United fans encouragement that if they make the right signings in the next transfer window, they could be title contenders once again next season in the Premier League.

United have been linked with England striker Harry Kane who has an excellent record for club and country. They are likely to have to break their transfer record to release the Tottenham player from his contract in North London.

The signing of Kane could have the same impact United had when they previously opted to buy Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie from Premier League rivals in the past.

Jack Grealish is another player who has been rumoured to be on United’s shortlist. His current club Aston Villa have a lot of work to do if they are to stay in the Premier League this season, but even if they do survive, a host of clubs are likely to be lining up for his services this summer.

Who they attract next season will depend on which European competition United qualify for in the 2020/21 campaign. Fortunately for the club, things are now looking a lot rosier for the club than they did in 2019.