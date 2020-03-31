Jack Grealish fined by Aston Villa and slammed in club statement

Jack Grealish is reportedly set to be fined £150,000 by Aston Villa following the news over the weekend that he broke rules regarding self isolation and went to visit a friend.

According to the Times, the £150k will make up two weeks’ worth of Grealish’s wages, with the money to be donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.

The report notes that Grealish will avoid police action, but it’s clear his club were not impressed with their star player, who had done his bit to spread the government line on staying at home as much as possible amid the coronavirus crisis.

While many people who contract coronavirus do not suffer serious symptoms, it has shown to spread rapidly and can be more dangerous for elderly people and for those with other underlying health conditions.

Grealish should be an example to the rest of the public and apologised on social media for his actions as he failed to take his own advice on staying at home.

The 24-year-old was criticised in a club statement from Villa, as quoted by the Times.

The statement read: “Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the government’s guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.

“Club captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary.

“It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.

“The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.”