Manchester City defender John Stones’ future at the Etihad has been plunged into doubt with City boss Pep Guardiola lining up a transfer for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

According to the latest transfer rumours regarding Stones, it seems Arsenal and Tottenham are now set to battle it out for his signing at a cost of around £50million.

Stones joined City from Everton for a fee of £48m in 2016 but hasn’t hit the heights expected of him since his transfer.

Guardiola is reportedly looking to strengthen his backline this summer and the Catalan boss has become increasingly frustrated with Stones’ lack of fitness and performances in games.

The Spanish manager has preferred Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of City’s defence this season after losing Aymeric Laporte to a long term injury for the majority of the campaign.

The 25-year-old Stones has started only 10 Premier League games for City this season and the defender has been left out of the England squad as well.

Stones’ contract at City runs out in 2022 and there have been no talks between the club and the player for an extension to his contract.

However, despite Guardiola looking to sign the Juventus stalwart Bonucci to replace Stones, it is believed that Juventus will be reluctant to sell the veteran Italian defender, according to the report.

Arsenal fans will hope there can be some movement on this, however, as Stones could be a very solid signing for them in a problem position.