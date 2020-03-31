Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has singled out Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for huge praise after his rapid rise at Anfield.

The Liverpool full-back has become one of the best players in the Premier League in his position in a short space of time and is already being mentioned as being one of the world’s best in that area of the pitch.

The 21-year-old has been in stellar form for Liverpool this season and last as the Merseyside outfit followed up last season’s Champions League victory by dominating the Premier League before football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The LFC starlet has chipped in with two goals and a telling figure of 13 assists this season in all competitions, and according to former Reds great Mark Lawrenson, he is re-inventing the full-back position.

Speaking to FourFourTwo about Alexander-Arnold, Lawrenson said: “What Trent has done is take it to a new level.

“It’s his mobility; his passing ability; his pace. His service from wide areas is fabulous. He gets his head up to have a look, and if on the odd occasion he doesn’t have time to do that, he’ll deliver right into the corridor of uncertainty.”

There’s no doubt that Alexander-Arnold has bags of quality and given that he is only 21 years old, he could firmly establish himself as one of the greats of the game if he continues to perform at these high levels for Liverpool going forward.