Even with everything that’s going on in the world right now, the talk of Paul Pogba leaving Man United this Summer is as relentless as ever.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the emergence of Fred has suggested that United could manage without Pogba, so the attention has turned to where he might go.

The financial situation this Summer is looking unclear, so swapping him for someone else might be better than trying to recoup the transfer fee they paid.

One of the biggest needs is a central defensive partner for Harry Maguire, and Matthijs de Ligt could be perfect. He’s not had a great time in Italy, but he’s clearly talented and could compliment Maguire perfectly.

He’s fantastic on the ball and showed his leadership skills with Ajax, while he also some has pace to sweep in behind. According to a report from The Daily Star, that’s a swap that United are fully considering.

The Dutchman is only 20 so could anchor the United defence for years to come, while this would also finally get rid of the distraction that is Paul Pogba.

It’s also suggested that de Ligt’s wages are significantly less than what Pogba earns, so it could even make financial sense for United too.

There’s nothing to suggest that the deal is close at this point, but it could make a lot of sense.