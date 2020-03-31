Manchester United reportedly look to have been handed a potentially significant transfer boost regarding Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has flopped since leaving Liverpool for Barca, and his remarkable dip in form has been so drastic that it seems Jurgen Klopp’s side have decided they have no intention of bringing him back to Anfield, according to the Daily Mirror.

Coutinho was world class in his first spell at Liverpool, and one could easily imagine the player himself would relish the opportunity to go back there in an attempt to revive his career.

With that option seemingly off the table, according to the Mirror, it could be a big opportunity for Man Utd, with the same report suggesting the club are keen on the 27-year-old.

The Mirror explain that United see Coutinho as a ‘classic’ number ten and also as an option for both wide positions at the club.

However, the report goes on to say that the Red Devils have their reservations about how much Coutinho might cost, as do the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines MUFC could be tempted to do business if Barcelona’s demands change, which they may have to if they realistically want to actually get Coutinho off their books.

If Coutinho could get back to his best, this signing might be worth the gamble for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who could do with more quality in his attack after a difficult season.