Man United reignite interest in defender who earns £210,000-a-week

According to ESPN, Manchester United are willing to reignite their interest in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt if the Turin outfit welcome offers for the star this summer.

As per ESPN, De Ligt turned down United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to join the Serie A champions.

De Ligt was one of the hottest players on the market last summer after a phenomenal season with Ajax, which saw the Dutch outfit complete the domestic double and defy the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

ESPN add that the 20-year-old earns a massive £210,000-a-week with the ‘Old Lady’, United’s list of targets is also reported to include Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

ESPN even claim that De Ligt’s profile is ‘perfect’ for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should the Manchester outfit make the Dutchman Harry Maguire’s long-term partner in the heart of their defence?

Despite some struggles for De Ligt in his debut season – in which he’s made 27 appearances, ESPN add that Juventus won’t consider selling the star unless the Ajax academy graduate asks for a move away.

This is certainly an area that the Red Devils should strengthen in whenever the next transfer window opens, as the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have all struggled to prove themselves as consistently solid options at centre-back.