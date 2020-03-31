Manchester United reportedly remain set to pursue the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish despite recent controversy surrounding the player.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Grealish was alleged to have been involved in a car crash over the weekend when he should have been adhering to government advice over staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The report suggests, however, that Man Utd remain the favourites to sign Grealish for £80million this summer, even though the club will keep an eye on the player.

It’s also suggested in the piece that Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been particularly keen to instil discipline in his squad, so it’s easy to imagine this alleged incident could be a big concern for the Norwegian tactician.

Grealish has apologised, and the Mail’s report suggests this won’t hurt his prospects of clinching a move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

Speaking about the incident and apologising for his actions Grealish said, as quoted by the Mail: “I just want to do a quick video message about how deeply embarrassed I am by everything that has happened this weekend.

“I know it is a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked in doors for so long, and I got a call off a friend asking to go round to his. I stupidly agreed to do so.

“I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and in the near future we can be out enjoying ourselves again once this has all boiled over.”

Grealish has earned a party-boy reputation for himself because of his antics off the pitch, but he will surely have to tone down on his activities off the field if he is to join the strict regime of Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Mail also run old quotes from Solskjaer and his attitude towards how professional footballers should live their lives.

Earlier this season, he said, as quoted by the Mail: “When you’re a footballer you should be proper boring. You go to bed, you rest, you recover and you get ready for the next game. That’s the culture we need to get to.”