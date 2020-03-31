Manchester United are reportedly still working on securing transfer deals while the future of the football season remains in doubt.

The Premier League and other leagues around the world have been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, and it is not yet clear when the game will be able to resume, or how this will affect the transfer window.

Still, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are still working to sign players, with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish among their main targets.

The 24-year-old is one of the finest players in the Premier League, and seems like he could be an ideal fit for Man Utd’s needs in the attacking midfield department.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely get their man, but the MEN report that the club have been eager to try and get a deal done for him early due to the fear that his value will soar if he gets an expected England call-up in the near future.

Of course that is now in serious doubt due to football being suspended indefinitely, with Euro 2020 recently confirmed as being pushed back by a year.

Still, it could be a wise strategy for MUFC to continue to pursue transfer targets like Grealish with the extra time they now have available to them.