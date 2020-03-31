Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be interested to hear that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi clearly rates Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Red Devils have recently been linked strongly with an interest in signing Saul, with the Daily Star claiming they are confident of bringing him to Old Trafford and that they could pay his £135million release clause in full.

Saul is clearly a world class talent, having shown what he can do in La Liga and the Champions League in recent years, and United certainly look in need of a signing like that in midfield.

As noted by the Daily Star, it could be that Paul Pogba will leave to help fund the deal, and Man Utd couldn’t really wish for a better replacement in that area of the pitch.

Messi will have come up against the Spain international on a number of occasions, and he’s been quoted as saying he thinks he’s the real deal.

The Argentine has teamed up with Topps to produce special Champions League trading cards, and these cards have some quotes from him on memorable moments and top players.

On Saul he said, as quoted by the Daily Star: “A complete midfielder – he has it all.”

High praise indeed from one of the greatest footballers of all time, now United fans will just hope they get to see him in action at Old Trafford next season.