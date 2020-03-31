Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson broke an early promise to him upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman made the controversial move from Arsenal to Man Utd in the summer of 2012, and became an instant hit with the Red Devils, firing in 26 Premier League goals to fire the club to their 20th title.

Van Persie now remains a cult hero at United, but it seems he has regrets that he could not play under Ferguson for longer, with the legendary Scottish tactician retiring from football management at the end of that successful season.

Speaking about it now, RVP insists he had no idea that Ferguson would be calling it a day, and that even some of the players closest to the manager were completely in the dark about his plans.

In fact, Van Persie says he even asked Ferguson about his plans when he joined United, with the 13-time Premier League title winner saying he would be staying for at least three more years, a vow he could not come close to keeping.

? Robin Van Persie on Sir Alex Ferguson retiring: "For me, it was a great disappointment because I had signed to #mufc for him." ?? pic.twitter.com/cRfApuiEzg — JoshGI ?? (@JoshGI97) March 31, 2020

“(He left) a great void,” Van Persie told SoFoot.

“Even Ryan Giggs didn’t know he was going to stop. Neither (Paul) Scholes nor (Rio) Ferdinand, even if they had worked for him for so many years, they had not seen it coming.

“Just before signing, I asked him, ‘What are your plans? How many more years do you stay?’?He had told me that he planned to stay at least three more years.

“For me, it was therefore a great disappointment, because I had signed to Manchester United for him.”