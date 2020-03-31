Man Utd keeping tabs on Brazilian playmaker but key factor could scupper move

Man Utd are reportedly one of the clubs keeping an eye on Philippe Coutinho’s future amid doubts over a long-term return to Barcelona this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal last summer, and they have an option to make it permanent at the end of the campaign.

However, given the Brazilian international has struggled to hit top form on a consistent basis during his spell with the reigning Bundesliga champions, bagging nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances, it has led to question marks over whether or not he will remain in Germany or head back to Barcelona.

As reported by Sport, Man Utd and Leicester City are said to be keeping tabs on him if he does head back to the Nou Camp, as after his struggles with the Catalan giants in his first 18 months with them, it’s not certain that he will remain there either.

However, importantly it’s added by Sport that the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January by the Red Devils could see them opt against swooping for Coutinho, as the Portuguese international has provided them with a real creative spark in the final third and is perhaps the piece that was missing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and youngsters like Daniel James and Mason Greenwood looking to make a long-term breakthrough too, United seem to have plenty of options in that department moving forward.

With that in mind, it surely raises doubts over whether or not they are serious about Coutinho, although the report above does specifically name Man Utd as being one of the clubs who are monitoring the Brazilian playmaker.