Man Utd are reportedly set for an active transfer window as speculation has linked them with several moves on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an upturn in form in 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League, as well as breaking back into the top four in the Premier League.

However, with the coronavirus crisis grinding everything to a halt this month, it remains to be seen how the season plays out.

With the lack of football, the focus has switched to ways in which United could improve the squad and after his public apology this week for breaking the UK lockdown, Jack Grealish could seemingly now have cost himself a move to Old Trafford.

As reported by The Sun, Man Utd are being tipped to switch their focus away from making a £70m bid for the Aston Villa captain, and will instead try to swoop for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Both players have been heavily linked with United for months, and while they are making a similar impact on the pitch, Grealish’s antics off it could end up costing him a big move this summer.

Elsewhere, the Mirror claim that Man Utd are back in for Matthijs de Ligt after missing out on him last summer, with the Dutchman struggling to hit top form at Juventus this season.

The Turin giants will be on course for a treble still if football resumes, and so it’s difficult to see De Ligt walking away from that and the club selling him given the lack of quality, long-term solutions that they have in that department.

Nevertheless, a move to Manchester could be back on the cards, as per the report above.

Meanwhile, the Sun also report that Man Utd have made an enquiry for Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, with a view of him providing competition and depth alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It doesn’t seem like it necessarily needs to be a priority for Solskjaer at this stage, but time will tell if that enquiry with the Italian’s agent turns into something more serious in the coming months.