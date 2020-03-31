Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how Man Utd WAGs can help stars during coronavirus lockdown

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how the players’ wives and girlfriends can help them during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Premier League has officially suspended all fixtures until April 30 at the earliest, but as the situation continues to worsen across the UK, it seems highly likely that that date will be pushed back further.

Time will tell just how far that is and whether or not there will be an opportunity to complete the campaign, but given the subsequent issues involved in not finishing it, the desired outcome for all concerned will surely be to play the remaining games and reach fair conclusions across the board.

For now though, all players are in lockdown as per the government’s advice and instructions to help stop the spread of the virus, and Solskjaer has some interesting advice on how his stars can get help from their wives and girlfriends to stay sharp while they’re away from the training ground.

“Yeah, the players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks,” he told the club’s official site. “I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement. Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.

“So I’m in the garden, of course, as we’ve had time with the kids now. So I have to keep on top of it, you know.”

It sounds like a pretty good idea in truth. The players keep up their sharpness and practice while they get to enjoy some family bonding time simultaneously. Sounds like a win-win solution for everyone from the Man Utd boss.

Time will tell when United are back in action though, as although there are more important things to consider in the world right now, the break has disrupted what was a fine run of form in 2020 as they remain in contention for the FA Cup, Europa League and a top-four finish in the Premier League.