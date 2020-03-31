Ominous sign for Premier League? National League make crucial decision amid coronavirus crisis

As the coronavirus crisis continues to grip the world, it remains to be seen what the Premier League decide in terms of when it’s safe to complete the season.

Currently, all fixtures are suspended until April 30 at the earliest, although given we haven’t yet reached the peak of the outbreak in the UK, that date is seemingly wishful thinking as the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days and weeks.

In turn, it’s highly unlikely that there will be any top-flight football in early May, and now the precedent may well have been set by the National League in terms of a decision that the top brass will make in the coming days.

As reported by The Guardian, the National League have suspended all fixtures indefinitely, and so now it remains to be seen if that’s going to be a blanket decision across all levels of English football.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely,” an official statement read.

“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”

Whether or not this has any impact or knock-on effect for the Premier League and Football League remains to be seen, but a decision is expected soon on how they will handle the ongoing situation.

With UEFA postponing EURO 2020 until next year, that frees up the summer to allow for games to be played in domestic leagues and for those campaigns to be concluded.

However, nothing will happen until it’s decided that it’s safe to play the fixtures in question, and now the National League at least have put no date on a possible return as their suspension is now indefinite.