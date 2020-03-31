PSG owners close to agreeing deal for Leeds United takeover

Paris Saint-Germain’s owners are reportedly close to agreeing a takeover deal with Championship giants Leeds United.

A stunning report from 90min suggests PSG chief Nasser al-Khelaifi has been in talks with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, with QSI eager to expand into the Premier League.

90min claim, however, that the Qataris have made Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds their main priority in a deal likely to be worth around £120million.

The report adds that Leeds have been keen to keep this story quiet so as not to distract from their bid to get back into the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2004.

Back then, Leeds hit huge financial woes and lost a number of top players before succumbing to the drop, and it’s been a struggle for them to get back to the top flight since then.

Now, however, Marcelo Bielsa has his side top of the Championship table and LUFC will no doubt hope this season is not voided so they can continue their push for promotion later in the year, whenever it is safe to do so amid the coronavirus crisis.