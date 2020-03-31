Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been given a clear message from Wolves regarding a potential transfer deal for Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international, rated at around £80million and wanted by the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Real Madrid, is seemingly not for sale, according to the Daily Star.

The report states Wolves have issued a hands-off warning regarding Jimenez, who has enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League, looking like one of the finest all-round centre-forwards in the division.

The 28-year-old’s form has helped Wolves chase a European place, though that is now of course all up in the air as the season has had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

It remains to be seen when playing can resume, but it seems clear Jimenez is going to continue to be a thorn in defenders’ sides when everyone can get back on the pitch.

United could do with a striker like him in their ranks, though it might be less of an urgent priority now that Odion Ighalo has impressed whilst on loan at Old Trafford, while the extra time off means Marcus Rashford will be that bit closer to regaining full fitness.

Arsenal would do well to sign Jimenez if they can, with top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.