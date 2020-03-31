‘Remains astronomical’ – Sky Sports journalist on Man Utd’s valuation of Pogba

Despite his lack of football this season and the coronavirus crisis damaging the value of players, Man Utd’s valuation of Paul Pogba is said to still be ‘astronomical’.

The Red Devils have seen their superstar midfielder feature just eight times this season as he has been sidelined by injury for the majority of the campaign.

In that time, Bruno Fernandes has arrived to add more quality and creativity, while Fred has settled well and Scott McTominay has emerged as a talent along with Nemanja Matic proving his worth.

Coupled with United’s upturn in form in 2020 and the fact that they remain in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League, it could raise question marks over whether or not Pogba is still a fixture of their plans moving forward.

The World Cup winner possesses world-class ability and so he could yet make all the difference when he returns from injury, but in terms of a possible exit from Man Utd, Sky Sports journalist James Cooper has insisted that the club’s valuation of Pogba remains very high.

“The sort of transfer fee that would make Manchester United even twitch when it comes to Pogba remains astronomical for a player who has appeared just twice since the end of September and hasn’t actually kicked a ball in the first team for more than three months,” he told Sky Sports.

“Add wages to the package, and if he’s looking for an increase on what he’s already paid, then we’re talking about a financial commitment that very few clubs on earth would be able to come up with, or make a business case for, considering his lack of football in the current campaign.”

The likes of Real Madrid and Juventus have been heavily linked with a swoop for Pogba ahead of next season for a sustained period of months, with countless reports in Spain and Italy respectively suggesting a move will happen.

However, based on this suggestion from Cooper, despite all the issues currently facing Pogba, United and football in general, any interested party will have to dig deep into their pockets if they wish to prise him away from Manchester.