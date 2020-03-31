Ronaldinho BEATEN in football match with criminals in Paraguay prison

Former Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has lost a football match in a Paraguay prison as per a report in the Daily Star.

The Brazilian legend was jailed in Paraguay for travelling to the country with a fake passport earlier this month.

In prison, Ronaldinho has taken part in football activities as videos emerged of him playing football with prison inmates, earlier this week.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star played alongside another prison inmate and won the first game but lost the second game to two other inmates in the prison.

As per the report, the two people Ronaldinho lost to in the prison football match were 36-year-old killer Edgar Ramirez Otazu, and 33-year-old robber Yoni David Mereles Martinez.

Ronaldinho has admittedly fallen from grace of being a Ballon d’Or winner in his prime to playing football in a prison on the outskirts of the Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

As per the report, the former Brazilian legend could spend up to six months in the prison while his case of using doctored passports is reviewed.