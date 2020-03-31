Former Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber ‘in critical condition’ in hospital due to coronavirus

Former Barcelona, Besiktas and Fenerbahce goalkeeper Rustu Recber is critical in hospital after contracting the coronavirus, as per a report in La Vanguardia.

According to the report, Recber was infected with the deadly virus by his wife Isil.

However, his wife claims that she along with her children have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Recber reportedly breached government rules by going to a beauty salon where he works after returning from a trip to the United States causing more infections.

The 46-year-old former Turkey international who holds the record for most appearances for the Turkish national team with 120 caps is now reportedly fighting for his life in hospital due to the dreaded virus.

Rustu’s wife Isil has been heavily criticised on social media after her post on Instagram alerting people about her husband’s condition.

However, she has retorted in another post on Instagram saying that all she wants is a speedy recovery for her husband.

Taking to social media, Rustu’s wife wrote: “I don’t care about this lynching as long as Rustu recovers,”

At this moment, Rustu’s family are not allowed to be with him during his treatment as per Turkish government rules.