Serial winner’s priority is new contract with Euro giants amid talk of Chelsea interest

Reports have paired Chelsea with an interest in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but his priority is said to be a contract extension.

As noted by the Daily Mail on Monday, Chelsea were being linked with a swoop for the 34-year-old as there were doubts over his future in Bavaria with his current contract set to expire in 2021.

SEE MORE: Chelsea contact agent in potential bid to beat Arsenal to big-name signing

It’s added that with no agreement as of yet between the two parties on new terms, the Blues were handed a transfer boost with Frank Lampard potentially looking to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With seven Bundesliga titles, eight domestic cups, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the World Cup to his name over a glittering career for Bayern and Germany, Neuer epitomises the term serial winner as he has enjoyed great success.

In turn, with that quality and experience, he could be a reliable figure between the posts for Chelsea and Lampard, but they have seemingly been dealt a blow in their touted pursuit of the shot-stopper.

According to Sky Sports, Neuer’s priority is to extend his deal with Bayern and it’s even added that a summer move to Chelsea isn’t on his radar at this moment in time.

It’s worth noting that could of course change if the situation drags on and no new agreement is reached, while the report above from Sky Sports also suggests that Neuer could face increased competition for his place as the No.1 at Bayern next season with Alexander Nubel set to arrive from Schalke.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps worth monitoring this one as far as Chelsea are concerned if they are genuinely convinced that they need to replace Kepa, even though the Spaniard impressed on his return to the starting line-up having recently been dropped by Lampard.

For now though, Neuer’s focus is said to be on a contract extension with the reigning Bundesliga champions, and not on an exit.