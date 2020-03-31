Video: Must-watch Simon Jordan rant as he hammers Premier League clubs after staff furloughed

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has blasted Premier League clubs for using government financial assistance during the coronavirus crisis.

The UK government have put in place a scheme to save jobs, which effectively sees them pay 80% of an employee’s wages, which is capped at £2,500 per month.

Naturally, this was made to help small businesses and other companies who would perhaps otherwise struggle to stay afloat without any financial help to pay their workers.

However, both Newcastle United and Tottenham have announced that they are furloughing non-playing staff, while there has been no official confirmation that the players have been asked or told to take a pay cut to subsidise them instead.

As seen in the video below, with Jordan receiving a huge amount of credit for his rant, he has laid into Premier League clubs and players for not doing more to sort out the financial issues by taking wage cuts instead of looking to the government for help when some of these stars are earning between £500,000-a-week.

It’s a passionate and brilliant rant, one that hits the nail on the head…