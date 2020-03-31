Virgil van Dijk believes he’d beat these Liverpool teammates in a 100m sprint

Virgil van Dijk has taken over social media with the #AskVirgil trend on Twitter, the Dutchman has asked his fans to fire in some questions and he’ll certainly excite some football fans with his answers.

One answer in particular will certainly catch the eye of the Merseyside outfit’s supporters, Van Dijk was asked who would win a ‘100m sprint’ between himself, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Van Dijk replied with ‘Either Joe or me’ – backing himself in a footrace and also centre-back partner Gomez.

Whilst Alexander-Arnold and Robertson fly up and down the flanks tirelessly and at high speeds, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Van Dijk beating anyone in a 100m sprint.

The 28-year-old centre-back has shown over the years that it takes much more than even lightning-fast speed to get the better of him in a duel.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders since moving to Liverpool just over two years ago.

The ace almost became the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro to win the Ballon d’Or last year – the Dutchman narrowly missed out on the honour to Barcelona great Lionel Messi.